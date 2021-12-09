x
Emmitt Smith's Dallas home sold for $2.2M and the photos from inside are swanky

Emmitt Smith's home sold in 22 hours. Oh, and get this: the new owner gets dinner with Smith.

DALLAS — Emmitt Smith, the NFL Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys player, sold his 10,806 square-foot home for $2.2 million, a nod to his #22.

It sold within just around 22 hours after it was listed and received 12 offers. The home has a modern elegance. There's a home movie theater and pool - even a game room with an NFL-embroidered carpet.

Oh, and get this: the buyer will receive a dinner with Smith himself.

The home is at 15001 Winnwood Road, in Far North Dallas. Whoever bought this house is minutes away from Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Crumbl Cookies (!!) and the Clubs of Prestonwood - The Creek golf club.

Scroll to check out photos from inside the home, and see the full gallery below.

Dining space
Stairs fit for a piano.
This kitchen is made for hosting.
Mansion pics: Emmitt Smith's Dallas home sells for $2.2M

Look at that shiny kitchen.

