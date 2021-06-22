Mansfield's Jasmine Moore headed to the Olympics for triple jump

The Lake Ridge product is headed to Tokyo at just 20 years old, after a 46' 5 1/4" triple jump

EUGENE, Ore. — Jasmine Moore may just be the happiest person in Eugene, Oregon right now.

"I'm really well," she said, beaming ear to ear. "It's been a really great weekend."

She's got every reason to be ecstatic -- the Mansfield Lake Ridge product can officially call herself an Olympian.

"It's just been such a long process getting to this moment right here," Moore said. "So to finally fulfill [my dream], I can't do anything but smile."

Just two years ago, she graduated from Mansfield Lake Ridge as Gatorade's National Track & Field athlete of the year.

"Yeah, I'm definitely one of the younger people on the team," she said. "I was doing team processing, and they were like 'how old are you?' I was like 'I'm 20... 2001 baby!"

The triple jump phenom earned her way to Tokyo by soaring 46 feet, 5 and a quarter inches. And her Olympic moment came just over a year after her mentor, Coach Orlando McDaniel, died due to COVID-19.

"I think he would just be so proud of me," Moore said. "He was always hard on me, beacuse he saw my potential. And I know [Sunday], I definitely made him proud."

He's not the only one. Her family rolled 10 deep to Eugene, to support her, and ultimately celebrate with her.

"To do that victory lap, and have all my family there, it was just... it was really, better than I could have even imagined. It was just awesome."

At 20 years old, she's checked off her most important goal. And now it's time to set the next one.

"For me to be able to say I'm an Olympian, it just goes to show that I can do anything I set my mind to."