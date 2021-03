The quarterback battle is warming up in College Station. In this episode of Locked On Aggies, Cole Thompson breaks it all down.

The battle for the quarterback position is heating up in College Station. In this episode of Locked On Cole Thompson breaks down:

· Who is the best name to start at quarterback for Texas A&M in 2021?

· Is Haynes King ready for the next step?

· Can Zach Calzada provide competition for the role under center?

· Will Eli Stowers early arrival sour the plan for 2021?

· What's going on in Jimbo Fisher's mind?