Who are the trade targets for the Cowboys? | Locked On Cowboys Podcast

DALLAS — In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss potential trade targets for the Dallas Cowboys around the NFL.
Would Stephon Gilmore be a fit for the Cowboys? Does Geno Atkins have anything else? What about Kwon Alexander? They debate which players could be moved and which ones might be free-agent targets if released.
Plus, they look at mock drafts around the internet and discuss what it would take for the Cowboys to move down from No. 10 in the 2021 NFL Draft. All that and so much more!