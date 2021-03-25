x
How will signing Jayron Kearse change free agency for the Cowboys? | Locked On Cowboys

Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the how the signing of safety Jayron Kearse may impact the rest of the Dallas Cowboys' free-agent strategy.

DALLAS — In this episode of Locked On Cowboys, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the Dallas Cowboys signing safety Jayron Kearse and how that may impact the rest of their free-agent strategy.

Plus, how will the Cowboys deal with the retirement of Tyrone Crawford and Keanu Neal moving to linebacker?

Finally, they discuss Penn State and South Carolina's Pro Day and their least favorite pick for the Cowboys at No. 10.

