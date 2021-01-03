Should the Mavericks pursue Cavaliers center Andre Drummond? | Locked On Mavs

Drummond is in the final year of his contract and won't be part of Cleveland's future because he'll be too expensive to re-sign as a free agent.

DALLAS — The Cavaliers said in mid February they would sit center Andre Drummond while they try to trade the two-time All-Star center.

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the team came to the decision after meeting with Drummond and his representatives. The Cavs want to give 22-year-old center Jarrett Allen more playing time.

Drummond is in the final year of his contract and not part of the team's future because he'll be too expensive to re-sign as a free agent. Drummond was acquired by the Cavs in a trade with Detroit last year.

The NBA trade deadline is March 25.

In Monday's episode of Locked On Mavs, Evan Dammarell from Locked On Cavs and Matt Schoch from Locked On Pistons joined Nick Angstadt to talk about their experience watching Drummond throughout his career.

They address the following questions and more when it comes to Drummond as an option for the Dallas Mavericks:

Should the Mavericks pursue Andre Drummond?

What kind of player is Drummond and what level of player is he capable of being?

Why are his Pick & Roll numbers so poor when he has the tools to be elite?

What kind of defender is Drummond?

Could he be trusted to protect the rim for a playoff team?

What would the Cavs want for Drummond or will he be bought out?

That and more on today's episode.

