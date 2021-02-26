Philadelphia 76ers beat down Dallas Mavericks. What was the biggest problem? | Locked On Mavs

Plus, how do we rate the Seth Curry for Josh Richardson trade now that we've seen both players.

DALLAS — Joel Embiid had 23 points and nine rebounds, Ben Simmons scored 15 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-97.

Simmons and Embiid wrecked the Mavericks in the second quarter, and with each steal, dunk and drive showed why they were again selected as All-Stars and have led the Sixers to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Luka Doncic scored 19 points for the Mavericks.

Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris discuss the following topics on the latest episode of the Locked On Mavericks podcast:

The Mavericks get beat down by the Sixers, what was their biggest problem?

The guys breakdown the Dallas Mavericks loss to the Philadelphia 76ers

Luka Doncic makes an incredible comment after the game but has a subpar performance, how did the Sixers make it so hard for the Mavericks?

Then they discuss the Seth Curry for Josh Richardson trade and how it looks now that we've seen both players.

Finally, they speculate about the Kristaps Porzingis trade situation and if he's angling his way out of Dallas.

