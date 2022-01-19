The Dallas Stars come up short against Montreal

The Stars lose a game they should have won. They've been outscored 15-5 during their 3 game losing streak.

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars had a chance to make up some ground in the Central Division, but came up short against Montreal.

Christian Dvorak scored twice, Sam Montembeault made a career-high 48 saves for his second win of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 for their third road win.

Dvorak and Michael Pezzetta scored 22 seconds apart in the second period, and Tyler Toffoli, Dvorak and Josh Anderson beat Jake Oettinger three times in 3:15 for a 5-2 lead early in the third.