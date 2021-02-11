WR Henry Ruggs III facing felony charges in fatal Vegas crash; released by Raiders

Las Vegas police say the two-vehicle crash happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday and one person died. Henry Ruggs III faces a charge of DUI resulting in death.

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III Tuesday night. He is facing charges after he was involved in a serious car accident in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of one person, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Police say the crash happened just before 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning involving two vehicles, including a Chevrolet Corvette driven by Ruggs.

Officers responded to the scene and found the second vehicle, a Toyota, on fire and a deceased person was inside. That person has not been identified.

Police did identify Ruggs, 22, as the other driver and said he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ruggs was released from the hospital to a Las Vegas jail ahead of an initial court appearance Wednesday on multiple felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, court records show.

On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. (2/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of DUI causing death, which carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison. The possible sentence for reckless driving is one to six years in prison, with probation available.

Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said they are investigating the crash on behalf of their client “and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

The Las Vegas Raiders released a statement on Tuesday saying they were aware of the crash involving Ruggs and are "devastated" for the loss of life.

Hours later, the Raiders announced Ruggs' release.

The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

The Raiders drafted Ruggs out of Alabama with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He leads the Raiders in receiving this year with 469 yards on 24 receptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.