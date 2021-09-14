NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Steelers, Cardinals leap into top ten; Packers, Titans fall

LOS ANGELES — It was a wild Week 1 in the NFL with NINE underdogs winning their games outright including five who were on the road.
With that, our preseason power rankings got a good shake up heading into Week 2.
This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.
Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings.
Week 2 power rankings notes:
- Bucs, Chiefs only two teams with first place votes
- Packers, Titans, fall out of top 10 (from preseason power rankings)
- Steelers, Cardinals enter top 10.
- Cowboys jump five spots despite loss to Bucs.
- Eagles biggest move up, jumping six spots.
- Packers with biggest move down, falling nine spots.
Week 2 Power Rankings
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ranking last week: 1
Last week result: 31-29 win over Dallas
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Ranking last week: 2
Last week result: 33-29 win over Cleveland
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3
3. Los Angeles Rams
Ranking last week: 5
Last week result: 34-14 win over Chicago
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/7
4. Seattle Seahawks
Ranking last week: 7
Last week result: 28-16 win over Indianapolis
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/10
5. Buffalo Bills
Ranking last week: 3
Last week result: 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/13
6. San Francisco 49ers
Ranking last week: 10
Last week result: 41-33 win over Detroit
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/13
7. Cleveland Browns
Ranking last week: 8
Last week result: 33-29 loss to Kansas City
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/16
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
Ranking last week: 12
Last week result: 23-16 win over Buffalo
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/20
9. Baltimore Ravens
Ranking last week: 6
Last week result: 33-27 loss to Las Vegas
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/19
10. Arizona Cardinals
Ranking last week: 15
Last week result: 38-13 win over Tennessee
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/14
11. Los Angeles Chargers
Ranking last week: 11
Last week result: 20-16 win over Washington
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/13
12. New Orleans Saints
Ranking last week: 17
Last week result: 38-3 win over Green Bay
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/18
13. Green Bay Packers
Ranking last week: 4
Last week result: 38-3 loss to New Orleans
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/21
14. Dallas Cowboys
Ranking last week: 19
Last week result: 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/21
15. Miami Dolphins
Ranking last week: 14
Last week result: 17-16 win over New England
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/25
16. Tennessee Titans
Ranking last week: 9
Last week result: 38-13 loss to Arizona
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/25
17. New England Patriots
Ranking last week: 13
Last week result: 17-16 loss to Miami
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/26
18. Denver Broncos
Ranking last week: 23
Last week result: 27-13 win over New York Giants
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/25
19. Washington Football Team
Ranking last week: 16
Last week result: 20-16 loss to Los Angeles Chargers
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/25
20. Las Vegas Raiders
Ranking last week: 22
Last week result: 33-27 win over Baltimore
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/25
21. Philadelphia Eagles
Ranking last week: 27
Last week result: 32-6 win over Atlanta
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/25
22. Indianapolis Colts
Ranking last week: 18
Last week result: 28-16 loss to Seattle
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/29
23. Carolina Panthers
Ranking last week: 26
Last week result: 19-14 win over New York Jets
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/26
24. Cincinnati Bengals
Ranking last week: 28
Last week result: 24-21 win over Minnesota
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/28
25. Minnesota Vikings
Ranking last week: 20
Last week result: 24-21 loss to Cincinnati
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/30
26. Chicago Bears
Ranking last week: 21
Last week result: 34-14 loss to Los Angeles Rams
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/29
27. New York Giants
Ranking last week: 24
Last week result: 27-13 loss to Denver
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/32
28. Houston Texans
Ranking last week: 32
Last week result: 37-21 win over Jacksonville
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/31
29. Atlanta Falcons
Ranking last week: 25
Last week result: 32-6 loss to Philadelphia
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/32
30. New York Jets
Ranking last week: 29
Last week result: 19-14 loss to Carolina
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/31
31. Detroit Lions
Ranking last week: 31
Last week result: 41-33 loss to San Francisco
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32
32. Jacksonville Jaguars
Ranking last week: 30
Last week result: 37-21 loss to Houston
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/32
