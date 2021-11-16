NFL Week 11 Power Rankings: Packers debut at top spot; Chiefs and Patriots crack top 10

A handful of top 10 teams in our power rankings last week dropped their games in Week 10. See how that affected our rankings for Week 11.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It's chaos in the NFL pretty much every week at this point.

Multiple teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings top five continue to go down each week, causing major shake ups in our weekly rankings.

This week, the Cardinals, Bucs and Rams all lost their games, forcing them to drop in the rankings. The Packers made a nice statement win with Aaron Rodgers back to get to 8-2 and the Tennessee Titans lead the AFC as they just continue to get big win after big win.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Let's get on to the rankings.

1. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 17-0 win over Seahawks

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4

You can put a bit of an asterisk on Green Bay's Week 9 loss to the Chiefs when they were without Aaron Rodgers. Their defense still held the Chiefs to 13 points and they lost by less than a TD. With Aaron Rodgers back, the Packers pulled off a shutout win over the Seahawks as their defense continues to make big statements. While five teams received No. 1 votes this week, it was the Packers who received the most.

2. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 23-21 win over Saints

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/9

This team just keeps winning, even without All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. The Titans have now won their last six games including wins over the Bills, Chiefs, Colts, Rams and Saints. They're rolling and firmly atop the AFC.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast, free and available on all platforms

3. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 34-10 loss to Panthers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/8

The Cardinals couldn't keep the magic going with backup Colt McCoy as they were dominated by the Panthers at home on Sunday. It's hard to calculate how much they should drop. They've played two games now without Kyler Murray and are 1-1 in those games. They're still 8-2 on the year and they should get Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back for next week against the Seahawks.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cardinals podcast, free and available on all platforms

4. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: 43-3 win over Falcons

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/7

The Dallas Cowboys had a big bounce back on Sunday against the Falcons after they were embarrassed by the Broncos the previous week. Dallas dominated every part of Sunday's game and showed why they belong in the top five at 7-2 on the year.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cowboys podcast, free and available on all platforms

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 29-19 loss to Washington

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8

As we've seen from top teams pretty consistently over the past few weeks, the Bucs just laid an egg in Washington on Sunday. They had nothing going on both sides of the ball as they lost to a 2-6 Washington team. They'll have a good bounce back opportunity against the Giants next week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bucs podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 45-17 win over Jets

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/8

After a brutal Week 9 loss to the Jaguars, the Bills got back to their winning ways on Sunday with an easy win over the Jets. That bumped them back up two spots to No. 6, as they're 6-3 on the year now.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bills podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: 31-10 loss to 49ers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11

The Rams have now been blown out two weeks in a row in primetime. They made big headlines after bringing in Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. but so far have nothing to show for it. They're 7-3 on the year and are going into a much-needed bye week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Rams podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 22-10 loss to Dolphins

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11

The Baltimore Ravens looked awful last Thursday night against a bottom five team in Miami. It's another inexplicable loss from a top 10 team. They're now 6-3 on the year and have a bounce back spot against the Bears next week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ravens podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 41-14 win over Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/12

Are the Chiefs back? They looked like their old selves on Sunday as they dominated the Raiders on the road. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 yards and five touchdowns for the third time in his career. This may have been the spark they needed to flip the switch on their season. They're 6-4 and suddenly atop the AFC West as they jump back into our top 10.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chiefs podcast, free and available on all platforms

10. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 45-7 win over Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/15

The New England Patriots are streaking and they're getting a lot of attention now as potentially a top contender in the AFC all of a sudden. They demolished the Browns at home on their way to a fourth-straight win. They make their debut in our top 10 this week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Patriots podcast, free and available on all platforms

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 27-20 loss to Vikings

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/14

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 23-21 loss to Titans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/20

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: 16-16 tie vs. Lions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast, free and available on all platforms

14. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 45-7 loss to Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/21

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Browns podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/21

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 41-14 loss to Chiefs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Raiders podcast, free and available on all platforms

17. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 23-17 win over Jaguars

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 27-20 win over Chargers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/21

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 31-10 win over Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/23

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On 49ers podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 34-10 win over Cardinals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 24

Last week result: 30-13 win over Broncos

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 30-13 loss to Eagles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Broncos podcast, free and available on all platforms

23. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 17-0 loss to Packers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/23

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 43-3 loss to Cowboys

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/26

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, free and available on all platforms

25. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 29-19 win over Bucs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/26

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On WFT podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bears podcast, free and available on all platforms

28. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 22-10 win over Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Dolphins podcast, free and available on all platforms

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 23-17 loss to Colts

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jaguars podcast, free and available on all platforms

30. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 45-17 loss to Bills

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/31

31. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: 16-16 tie vs. Steelers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Lions podcast, free and available on all platforms

32. Houston Texans

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 31/32