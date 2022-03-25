Deshaun Watson questioned about the Texans, sexual assault allegations during Browns introduction

The Cleveland Browns officially introduced the former Texans player as their new quarterback during a press conference Friday.

CLEVELAND — It was back to business Friday for Deshaun Watson after a Brazoria County grand jury declined to file criminal charges against the quarterback who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The Cleveland Browns officially introduced the former Texans player as their new quarterback during a press conference and Watson did not hesitate to answer questions the public has been wanting to know.

Why did Watson leave Houston?

Watson didn't go into much detail about his decision to leave the Texans but mentioned, "That we were both going in different directions."

Watson said in order for him to accomplish the things he wanted to do, it was necessary for him to part ways from Houston.

Watson's response to the sexual misconduct accusations

Two grand juries in Texas — Harris and Brazoria counties — have declined to indict Watson for criminal charges of sexual misconduct after 22 women have him accused of him assaulting and harassing them during massage sessions.

Watson still faces civil lawsuits.

The quarterback maintained his innocence when asked about the situation saying, "I have never assaulted any woman and never disrespected any woman."

Watson then went on to say that he has never done the things people are alleging him of.

Watson said it is not his intent to settle the 22 civil lawsuits that have been filed against him. He intends to fight to clear his name.

For nearly 40 minutes, Watson was asked about his character, the charges against him and how he'll attempt to rebuild his image. He knows there are people who will never believe him.

“I know that there’s going to be a stain that probably is going to stick with me for a while, but all I can do is keep moving forward and to continue to show the person that I am, the true character, the true person, the true human being I am,” the 26-year-old said.

“I never done the things that these people are alleging and I’m going to continue to fight for my name and clear my name and like I’ve been doing, just cooperate with everything that comes with it.”

Watson dismissed needing counseling because he feels he's been falsely accused.

“I don't have a problem,” he said. “I don't have an issue.”

Brown's GM response to trade for Watson

"We as an organization know that this transaction has been very difficult for many people, particularly women in our community,” Berry said. “We realize that it has triggered a range of emotions. And that, as well as the nature of the allegations, weighed heavily on all of us.

“It was because of the weight of the anticipated reaction and the nature of the allegations that really pushed us to do as much work as possible internally and externally in terms of understanding the cases and who Deshaun was as a person.

“We do have faith and confidence in Deshaun as a person.”

Berry described the Browns' independent investigation as “a five-month odyssey” that resulted in the team feeling comfortable enough with Watson as a person to trade for him — and in extension make him the face of their franchise.

Given the serious accusations and ongoing legal matters, the Browns have been criticized for their pursuit and signing of Watson. Berry said the team was advised by its attorneys not to reach out to any of the 22 women because it could interfere with the criminal investigation.

Berry paused for several seconds before addressing the concerns of some fans, who have said they will no longer support the Browns because of Watson.

“We totally respect and we totally empathize with those sentiments right now and totally understand that there are people who are not comfortable with the transaction right now,” he said. "But again, we followed our information, we feel good about Deshaun as a person and we think that he is going to do a lot of positive in the community.”

The Browns lured Watson to Cleveland with a record-setting $230 million, fully guaranteed contract, which includes a $1 million base salary in the first season in the event he's suspended by the NFL.

The league has an ongoing investigation into his behavior and whether he violated the personal conduct policy.

Watson said the Browns' contract had nothing to do with him waiving his no-trade clause to come to Cleveland.