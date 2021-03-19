Every center that would be an upgrade for Dallas | Locked On Mavs

Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris look at center options for the Mavericks who wouldn't cost to much or clash with Kristaps Porzingis.

DALLAS — On the latest episode of Locked On Mavs, Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) break down the Dallas Mavericks' center position and why they need an upgrade.

One of the big questions when it comes to making an upgrade: which players would upgrade the roster without upsetting the best lineup the Mavs have?

Part of the puzzle for the Mavs is finding a player who works in their system without costing too many minutes with Kristaps Porzingis at the five.

Dallas could upgrade over Willie Cauley-Stein and Dwight Powell, but would need to find a player who doesn't cost too much or would clash with Porzingis.

Angstadt and Harris talked about these issues and more as they preview the NBA trade deadline, which is Thursday, March 25.