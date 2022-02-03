The top storylines going into the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching. Which stars are most likely to get dealt and which teams will make moves this year?

NEW YORK — We're officially one week away from the NBA Trade Deadline, the most explosive trade deadline of any of the major sports year-to-year.

There's plenty of headlines going into this year's deadline, leading with Philadelphia 76ers forward/guard Ben Simmons and whether or not the Sixers will find a new team for the former No. 1 overall pick, who has sat out for the entire season thus far.

Other questions surround the Los Angeles Lakers and what they could do at the deadline, as well as questions surrounding the futures of players like Damian Lillard of Portland, Jerami Grant of Detroit, Domantas Sabonis of Indiana and other perennial players.

Who are the big names that could get dealt?

On Chad Ford's NBA Big Board Podcast, hosted by NBA expert and former ESPN NBA Draft analyst Chad Ford, he talks with Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer on the biggest potential names that could get dealt, including Ben Simmons.

Hear Ford and Fischer talk the stars and which teams need to get deals done at the deadline the most.

Which players on every team are most likely to get traded?

On the Locked On Fantasy Basketball podcast, host Josh Lloyd talks the players who are most likely to be traded for every team in the NBA, in two separate Eastern and Western Conference episodes.

Do the Knicks have to make a move?

On the Locked On Knicks podcast, hosts Alex Wolfe and Gavin Schall are joined by Marc Berman of the New York Post to get into some pre-trade deadline talk about the Knicks.

Where does Julius Randle stand in the organization right now? What's the Knicks' strategy going into the deadline? Will veterans like Kemba Walker and Alec Burks be moved to make room for Cam Reddish to play? And what players are the Knicks targeting? They talk players from De'Aaron Fox, to Jalen Brunson, to a surprising name in Spencer Dinwiddie.

Could Jaylen Brown ask for a trade?

Will Celtics star Jaylen Brown ask for a trade at the deadline? Locked On Celtics podcast host John Karalis talks Celtics trade rumors ahead of the deadline.

Houston Rockets Trade speculation on Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, John Wall & more

The Houston Rockets could be looking at making a number of potential moves at the deadline, including potentially moving key players in Christian Wood, John Wall and Eric Gordon.

On the Locked On Rockets podcast, host Jackson Gatlin talks through the rumors with a handful of guests.

New Orleans Pelicans Rumors: Could they add Eric Gordon, Harrison Barnes or CJ McCollum?

As the New Orleans Pelicans get close to the NBA Trade Deadline more and more rumors seem to be coming out. Locked On Pelicans podcast host Jake Madison walks you through the latest batch including names like Eric Gordon, Harrison Barnes, CJ McCollum, and even Ben Simmons.

Is there someone out there that can help Brandon Ingram and (maybe) Zion Williamson get into the post season?

The Blazers WILL make a trade, what do they have to send out?

The Portland Trail Blazers will need to make a deal or multiple deals at the trade deadline.

Locked On Blazers host Mike Richman walks through potential trade scenarios for Portland, including speculation that Damian Lillard could be moved and what it would take for the Blazers to make a deal on their All-Star point guard.

Washington Wizards may trade Spencer Dinwiddie

Kevin O'Connor from the Ringer reports that the Wizards are shopping Spencer Dinwiddie. O'Connor says that Spencer's teammates don't want him there. Ed & Dialante of the Locked On Wizards podcast react to those quotes and talk othe trade deadline rumors for the Wizards.

Seven Trade Targets for the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are pulling back on trading Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith but there are some deals they can still make.

Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris of the Locked On Mavs podcast name some trade targets the Dallas Mavericks could go after before the trade deadline.

Do the Mavs need another scorer off the bench? Is there another wing defender the Mavs could bring in? What are the big wild cards the Mavs could still go after?

Timberwolves trade rumors: Trade interest for Patrick Beverley & Malik Beasley

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly receiving interest in several players as the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline approaches, including veteran guards Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley.

Locked On Timberwolves podcast host Ben Beecken breaks down the likelihood that both players are traded, and specifically, the alleged interest that the Boston Celtics have in Beasley.

Bulls Linked to Dennis Schroder as NBA Trade Deadline Nears

Matt and Big Dave of the Locked On Bulls podcast react to the latest NBA trade deadline buzz, including Bulls connections to Celtics guard Dennis Schroder and Nets forward Paul Millsap.

Schroder played for Billy Donovan with the Thunder, and he could be useful during the absences of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. But what happens when they come back? And is Paul Millsap the right fit for this Bulls roster?

The guys also discuss some other names among NBA big men who could be attainable before the deadline including Thomas Bryant, Montrezl Harrell and Nerlens Noel.

How the Indiana Pacers could get creative in trades

Locked On Pacers podcast host Tony East discusses how the Indiana Pacers can be creative at the deadline, including some trade strategies that could net the team extra assets.

He also discusses a few players that are undervalued that Indiana could look to acquire.

Charlotte Hornets trade targets and risks at the deadline

What moves will the Charlotte Hornets look to potentially make at the NBA Trade Deadline and what moves might be too risky?

Locked On Hornets podcast host Walker Mehl discusses strategies for Charlotte.

The Raptors are surging and could be one piece away from a run

Could the Raptors bring Jakob Poeltl back to help make a playoff run?

Locked On Raptors podcast host Sean Woodley talks with Spurs expert Corban Ford about whether the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs have the pieces to align on a trade ahead of next Thursday's Trade Deadline.

