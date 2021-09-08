Luka Doncic to out-earn Jason Kidd's entire career with new 'landmark' deal in Dallas

With his new reported deal, Luka Doncic will out-earn the careers of players like Dwyane Wade, Vince Carter, Allen Iverson, his new head coach Jason Kidd and more.

DALLAS — Luka Doncic in five years is about to make more money than his new head coach did in his entire 19-season NBA career.

That's just a little bit of context for what is the largest guaranteed supermax rookie extension in the history of the NBA, worth $207 million in guaranteed money over five years, that the 22-year-old Slovenian superstar and the Dallas Mavericks have reportedly agreed to.

Doncic, drafted third overall in 2018, is the first NBA player eligible for this fully guaranteed supermax rookie extension because he was voted first-team All-NBA twice during his rookie contract.

Doncic's landmark deal now becomes the third biggest contract in NBA history, only behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's 5-year, $228 million deal in Milwaukee and Steph Curry's new 4-year, $215 million deal with Golden State.

For even more context, Luka Doncic's reported new fully guaranteed $207 million deal will have him out-earn the entire careers of many NBA superstars including:

Jason Kidd: $182,027,968 over 19 years

Dwyane Wade: $195,132,032 over 20 years

Ray Allen: $182,404,830 over 18 years

Vince Carter: $171,885,974 over 22 years

Tracy McGrady: $162,425,370 over 16 years

Allen Iverson: $154,770,668 over 14 years

What does this massive deal mean for the Dallas Mavericks?

"Here's the thing, there has not been a player that has turned down a max extension like this off of their rookie contract, but if there was going to be a player like this, it would be a Luka Doncic type. He's been a pro for a long time (Slovenia and U.S.), it's not like he's hurting for cash at this point in his career," Locked On Mavericks host Nick Angstadt said.

Luka Doncic signs a MAX EXTENSION but why should we care?@NickVanExit reacts to the news and hits that sweet sweet new drop. pic.twitter.com/OdDkIGXLsL — Locked On Mavs 🇸🇮 (@LockedOnMavs) August 9, 2021

Instead of leveraging his options elsewhere, Doncic is staying in Dallas. In the past few seasons, Doncic has evolved into one of the faces of the entire league. He was named an All-Star each of his last two seasons and was also voted first-team All-NBA in both years and also led the Mavericks to the playoffs in both years after a four-year drought.

Doncic averaged 21 points per game in his rookie season before averaging nearly 29 points per game 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists in his sophomore campaign and 27.7 points, 8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game this past season.