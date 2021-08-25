Globe Life Park, former home of Rangers, renamed to Choctaw Stadium

The former home of the Texas Rangers will continued to be used as a multi-purpose sporting and entertainment venue.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from a report on Sept. 29, 2019.

Globe Life Park, which was the home of the Texas Rangers between 1994 and 2019, has been renamed to Choctaw Stadium, the team announced Wednesday.

The move comes amid an expanded agreement between the Rangers and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, the team said.

The former MLB ballpark will continued to be used as a multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue.

The Rangers played their last game at the stadium on Sept. 29, 2019.

“Choctaw Stadium will be the home of numerous events in the days and months to come, including college and high school football, pro soccer, and Major League rugby," Rangers chairman and managing partner Ray Davis said.

Since the Rangers moved to Globe Life Field, the newly named Choctaw Stadium was used as a venue for the XFL's Dallas Renegades and Texas UIL high school football games.