With the trade deadline approaching, what moves should the Dallas Mavericks take? | Locked On Mavs

Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris break down the NBA trade deadline rumors.

DALLAS — The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and the Mavs have some questions to answer.

Ahead of Thursday 3 p.m. ET deadline, Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris of Locked On Mavs are breaking down rumors about Dallas and what deals make the most sense.

Here's some of what they cover in the latest episode:

There were reports that the Mavericks are interested and have had trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks for John Collins, should they make the move? Does John Collins fit with Kristaps Porzingis?

Does it matter?

Also, Aaron Gordon has reportedly requested a trade from the Orlando Magic, should the Mavs get involved or would it cost too much at this point?

Finally, they address other rumors like Victor Oladipo's reported price tag, the Nets receiving offers for Spencer Dinwiddie, Evan Fournier, and Norman Powell.