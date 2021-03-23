Doncic hit eight straight 3-pointers Sunday night. Why isn't his name mentioned for MVP more? | Locked On Mavs

Why isn't the national media talking about Doncic more in the MVP conversation? Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris discuss this and more on Locked On Mavs.

DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 37 points in three quarters, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 132-92 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Doncic made his first eight 3-point shots and finished with 8-for-9 shooting from long distance.

He was joined by Josh Richardson scoring 21 points, DorianFinney-Smith adding 13 and Kristaps Porzingis 12 for the Mavericks.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 19 points, and GaryTrent Jr. added 16. CJ McCollum finished with 13.

On Monday, Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) broke down the Dallas win over Portland, including:

Luka Doncic's incredible shooting night

Dorian Finney-Smith's play in his return

The MVP conversation and why Luka isn't getting more discussion from national media

The play when Kristaps Porzingis walked off the court and into the locker room after Luka missed him on a fastbreak. What does it mean?