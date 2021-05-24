How will the Clippers change their defensive strategy against Luka Doncic in Game 2

Doncic had a triple-double and scored 31 points in the Mavericks' win over the Clippers on Saturday.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks head into Game 2 of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 1-0 lead.

The Mavericks won the last meeting 113-103. Luka Doncic scored 31 points to help lead Dallas to the win and Kawhi Leonard recorded 26 points in defeat for LA.

Doncic has shot 47.9% and is averaging 27.7 points for the Mavericks. Headed into Game 2, Clippers coach Ty Lue said they are looking at defensive strategies for Doncic.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 19.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nick Angstadt is joined by Kevin Gray to take a deep dive on Game 1 and look ahead to Game 2. Subscribe to the Locked On Mavericks podcast is on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and wherever you listen to podcasts.

The Clippers are 27-15 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 2.6.

Paul George is averaging 16.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 33.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

The Mavericks are 21-21 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference giving up just 110.2 points while holding opponents to 46% shooting.