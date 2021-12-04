Kristaps Porzingis is incredible for Dallas, but DeMar DeRozan gets the last laugh | Locked On Mavericks

Dejounte Murray scored 25 points as the Spurs stopped a season-long five-game losing streak.

DeMar DeRozan hit the tiebreaking jumper with 0.5 seconds left, giving him 27 of his 33 points in the second half and lifting the San Antonio Spurs to a 119-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

They avoided the first season sweep by their Texas rival in the 41-year history of the Dallas franchise.

Luka Doncic scored 29 points, including a tying basket with 19 seconds left.

On this episode of Locked On Mavericks, Isaac Harris is joined by Austin Garooya to talk about San Antonio's win over Dallas as well as other big picture topics, including:

The Mavericks decision not to double team DeMar DeRozan

The big game from Kristaps Porzingis

Josh Richardson's weird season

The rise of Dorian Finney-Smith

The offensive potential Kristaps Porzingis really has