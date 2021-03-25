Will the Dallas Mavericks make a move before Thursday's trade deadline? | Locked On Mavs

Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris of Locked On Mavs turn their attention to the NBA trade deadline and some of the players Dallas could target.

DALLAS — The NBA trade deadline is at 2 p.m. CT on Thursday. Could the Mavericks make a move before that comes?

Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris discussed the trade deadline as well as last night's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and seven Dallas players scored in double digits as the Mavericks ran away with a 128-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points off the bench for Dallas, and Luka Doncic finished with 15.

Dallas has won two straight.

Here are some of the other topics they covered:

Luka Doncic's struggled in the win but the rest of the team, especially Kristaps Porzingis, stepped up.

With the NBA trade deadline Thursday, who are some of the players the Mavs could target?

Donnie Nelson made some interesting comments to the DMN including the Mavs unwillingness to trade anyone in their "top 9 rotation" for players like Evan Fournier or Norman Powell.

So... who is in that Top 9? Finally, they discuss the under-the-radar name that the Mavs should target.