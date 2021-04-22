Mavericks mix up starting 5 in win over Pistons | Locked On Mavs

The teams played their makeup game, after it was postponed during the Texas winter storm in February.

DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and seven boards and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 127-117 to stop a four-game home losing streak.

Jalen Brunson scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half.

The game was supposed to be played Feb. 17 but was postponed because of severe winter weather in Texas.

Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Cory Joseph added 24 for the Pistons. Mason Plumlee had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Next up, the Mavericks take on the Lakers for the second time this season. The Lakers won 138-115 in the last matchup on Dec. 25. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 28 points, and Doncic led Dallas with 27 points.

Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Los Angeles. He ranks third in the league scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 17-17 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 111.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Lakers are 21-12 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 17-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

On this episode of Locked On Mavericks, Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris break down the team's win over the Pistons, including:

Why the Mavs passed on Saddiq Bey, Dwight Powell in the starting lineup,

What Rick Carlilse's comments about the starting five after the game.

What are the standings and which scenario the Mavs would rather face in the postseason.

A preview the Lakers matchup and if Anthony Davis will play.