Luka Doncic misses triple-double Monday night by a single assist | Locked On Mavs

DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Kristaps Porzingis played a nearly flawless second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Orlando Magic 130-124.

Jalen Brunson scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half as the Mavericks broke open a close game.

Dallas has won four of its last five and nine of 12.

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Magic, who dropped their fourth straight.

The Mavs shot 52.2% from the floor and made 17 of 46 3-point attempts. They improved to 13-4 when leading at the half and 5-1 when shooting better than 50%.

