Should Luka Doncic take the blame for the Mavs loss to the Clippers? | Locked On Mavs

Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris break down last night's loss to Los Angeles on the latest episode of Locked On Mavs.

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Marcus Morris Sr. added 14 in a rare start and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-99.

The Clippers answered a 51-point loss to Dallas early in the season and a 20-point defeat in New Orleans the night before.

Luka Doncic had 25 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds for Dallas, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 22.

Paul George scored 15 as seven Clippers finished in double figures.

The teams meet for the second game in a row on Wednesday night.

But before that matchup, Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) break down last night's loss on the latest episode of Locked On Mavs, including:

Should Luka Doncic take the blame for the Mavs loss to the Clippers? He did in his postgame media session

How Luka's passing brilliance saved the Mavs in the second quarter

Why the Mavs need to feed Kristaps Porzingis more (and how)

What upgrades do the Mavs need to make to improve this roster at the NBA Trade Deadline?