Will Nashville's Filip Forsberg outscore Matt Duchene in Dallas?

Could Matt Duchene thrive in Dallas after being bought out by the Nashville Predators? And how will Filip Forsberg respond to being the focal point of the offense?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's an exciting time in Nashville as new general manager Barry Trotz plots a new course for the franchise.

It is a case of taking a step back in order to move forward, though, and it came at the cost of trading Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche and buying out Matt Duchene's contract.

Both guys had been brought in to help the team take that next step, but both were jettisoned in an attempt to redefine the core.

Still in town are the likes of Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg, both of whom will be tasked with carrying the offense.

Questions will abound as to whether Trotz made the right calls, and the hosts of Locked on Predators wonder whether Forsberg will outproduce Duchene, who has since signed with the Dallas Stars.

"I'm leaning towards Forsberg," says co-host Ann Kimmel. "I think everything is going to be structured so that Forsberg is successful offensively.

"Matt Duchene's team is going to see more success, but Forsberg will see more minutes and the Predators will structure the lineup so he's set up for more success than any other player."

As Nick Morgan points out, Duchene might play a lesser role in Dallas, but he will be surrounded by more talent, and won't have the pressure that comes with being a top line, big bucks player.

As a depth player making $3 million, he'll be counted on to chip in offensively.

Best case for Nashville is Forsberg returns to challenging for 40 goals and 80 points while the Predators remain in playoff contention.