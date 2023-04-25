Could Auburn land TCU transfer receiver Jordan Hudson? | Locked on Auburn

Auburn currently has the third ranked transfer portal class in the country, but adding a WR like Jordan Hudson would bolster their offense even more.

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Tigers have entered the Jordan Hudson sweepstakes. According to a report from On3, Auburn is one of 17 schools recruiting the former TCU wide receiver, a list that also includes Georgia, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Colorado, Tennessee, Utah, and Penn State, among others.

The Tigers locked up an official visit with Hudson, and Locked on Auburn host Zac Blackerby and guest Lindsay Crosby broke down just exactly how crucial adding a player like Hudson would be for this team in 2023.

"You were looking for bigger bodied receivers on the outside, guys who could make plays in space, guys who were experienced who could come in and make an impact," Crosby said. "Bringing in somebody like [Hudson] who has played at a high level, it does nothing but raise the ceiling for this offense."

Hudson played a small but impactful role for the Horned Frogs in 2022, appearing in 14 games and hauling in 14 receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

Auburn currently has the third ranked transfer portal class, according to 247Sports' rankings, a great start to the Hugh Freeze era in Auburn.