'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 7 | Peacock and Williamson

There's a packed slate for Week 7 NFL action. Locked On NFL analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson predict 5 marquee matchups.

LOS ANGELES — We're onto Week 7 in the NFL after a huge week of upsets in Week 6. We can only guess what might happen this week.

Some big matchups in Week 7 include Chiefs-49ers, Falcons-Bengals, Seahawks-Chargers, Lions-Cowboys, Steelers-Dolphins and more!

All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.

Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: CIN -6, O/U 47.5

Brian Peacock: Bengals 24, Falcons 19

Matt Williamson: Bengals 27, Falcons 13

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: DAL -7, O/U 48

Brian Peacock: Cowboys 28, Lions 20

Matt Williamson: Cowboys 30, Lions 24

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: SF +2.5, O/U 49

Brian Peacock: Chiefs 27, 49ers 24

Matt Williamson: Chiefs 27, 49ers 20

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: LAC -5, O/U 50.5

Brian Peacock: Chargers 31, Seahawks 23

Matt Williamson: Chargers 27, Seahawks 23

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Spread: MIA -7, O/U 45.5

Brian Peacock: Dolphins 30, Steelers 19

Matt Williamson: Steelers 21, Dolphins 20