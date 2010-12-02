'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 6 | Peacock and Williamson

There's a packed slate for Week 6 NFL action. Locked On NFL analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson predict 5 marquee matchups.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're onto Week 6 in the NFL as we have a big week headlined by the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year's explosive playoff game.

Some other big matchups in Week 6 include Bengals-Saints, Ravens-Giants, Cardinals-Seahawks and Cowboys-Eagles.

All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: NO +1, O/U 43

Brian Peacock: Bengals 27, Saints 20

Matt Williamson: Bengals 24, Saints 20

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: NYG +5.5, O/U 45

Brian Peacock: Ravens 24, Giants 19

Matt Williamson: Ravens 30, Giants 17

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: SEA +3, O/U 50.5

Brian Peacock: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 20

Matt Williamson: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 23

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: KC +3, O/U 55

Brian Peacock: Bills 35, Chiefs 31

Matt Williamson: Bills 44, Chiefs 43

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Spread: PHI -6, O/U 42

Brian Peacock: Eagles 23, Cowboys 20

Matt Williamson: Eagles 20, Cowboys 17