Ranking the top 10 running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft | Locked On NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The modern NFL era tanked the value of running backs, thanks to an increased focus on passing the ball and greater understanding of the impact offensive linemen have on how a running back performs.

That doesn't mean certain backs can't make themselves valuable, particularly those who can add value in the passing game either as a receiver or blocker.

This year's running back class features a handful of highly impactful targets, as well as many others who should carve out nice careers in the league.

Damian Parson and Keith Sanchez of the Locked on NFL Draft each ranked the top ten running backs in this year's class, with significant discrepancies in how they value a few of these future NFL backs.

Damian Parson's Top Ten:

1. Bijan Robinson - Texas

2. Jahmyr Gibbs - Alabama

3. Zach Charbonnet - UCLA

4. Tyjae Spears - Tulane

5. Tank Bigsby - Auburn

6. Zach Evans - Ole Miss

7. Kenny McIntosh - Georgia

8. Devin Achane - Texas A&M

9. Israel Abanikanda - Pitt

10. Roschon Johnson - Texas

Keith Sanchez's Top Ten:

1. Bijan Robinson - Texas

2. Jahmyr Gibbs - Alabama

3. Tank Bigsby - Auburn

4. Tyjae Spears - Tulane

5. Kenny McIntosh - Georgia

6. Israel Abanikanda - Pitt

7. Eric Gray - Oklahoma

8. Zach Evans - Ole Miss

9. Zach Charbonnet - UCLA

10. Roschon Johnson - Texas