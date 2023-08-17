Dallas Wings CEO Greg Bibb discusses his upstart team and new Mavs collaboration

The Wings are in line for homecourt advantage in the WNBA playoffs.

DALLAS — After four years of rebuilding, the Dallas Wings are on their way back to the WNBA playoffs led by breakout stars Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale.

As a result, they have set an organizational record in total revenue and increased attendance by 30 percent, according to team CEO Greg Bibb in a recent episode of the Locked On Women's Basketball podcast.

“We here in Dallas are representative of what’s happening across the WNBA and in women’s sports in general," Bibb told host Howard Megdal. "We’re in a boom era … we are meeting and exceeding our wildest dreams.”

Dallas hired new head coach Latricia Trammell to establish a defensive identity while the offense has been improved by a healthy and improved Satou Sabally, a top pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

“She [Sabally] came into camp on-time, and had basically a full training camp to ramp up," Bibb explained. "I think Latricia has kind of taken the reins off and allowed Satou to play more freely, which is really leaning into Satou’s strength because she can do so many things.”

The Wings' success also helped solidify a new partnership with the Dallas Mavericks through their Girls Empowered by Mavericks program, which brings new revenue streams to the Wings and expands a community effort that the Mavs have prioritized under team president Cynthia Marshall.