Ranking the Top 10 coaches in NHL's Western Conference

Who is in and who is out on the list of Top 10 coaches in the NHL's Western Conference?

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — If you win a Stanley Cup in your first season behind the bench with a new club, then you're going to get due respect in the offseason rankings.

That's what the hosts of Locked on NHL concluded, at least, as Bruce Cassidy emerged as the consensus number one head coach in the NHL's Western Conference.

"Cassidy took that Vegas team to a whole new level," Seth Toupal said of the Golden Knights bench boss.

Nick Morgan added, "if you're a Stanley Cup champion, you should be recognized for being a good head coach."

Here's a look at the other names they came up with.

Here's what Morgan of Locked on Predators came up with.

Bruce Cassidy - Vegas Golden Knights Dave Hakstol - Seattle Kraken Pete DeBoer - Dallas Stars Jared Bednar - Colorado Avalanche Todd McLellan - Los Angeles Kings Dean Evason - Minnesota Wild Rick Tocchet - Vancouver Canucks Rick Bowness - Winnipeg Jets Andre Tourigny - Arizona Coyotes Jay Woodcroft - Edmonton Oilers

Toupal of Locked on Wild countered with the following ranking:

Bruce Cassidy - Vegas Golden Knights Jared Bednar - Colorado Avalanche Dave Hakstol - Seattle Kraken Pete DeBoer - Dallas Stars Dean Evason - Minnesota Wild Todd McLellan - Los Angeles Kings Andrew Brunette - Nashville Predators Rick Bowness - Winnipeg Jets Rick Tocchet - Vancouver Canucks Craig Berube - St. Louis Blues

Bednar stood out as a coach who should get more respect as a guy who took the Avalanche from the bottom of the NHL to its peak, while remaining competitive this past season despite significant injuries.

That was the biggest point of disagreement in the top five, while the bottom five ended up looking quite different.

Toupal put Brunette on the list despite just getting the gig in Nashville, but based on his previous work in Florida and as an assistant in New Jersey. On the flip side, Berube got some love for his 2019 Cup win despite the Blues not being very good lately.