NFL Top 50 for 2022: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow highlight top 10

LOS ANGELES — We are inside 50 days away from the start of the 2022-23 NFL season and with that, the Locked On Podcast Network is rolling out a unique NFL Top 50 this during the week of July 18-22.
Locked On teamed up with bookmaker BetOnline to gauge and rank the top 50 NFL players based on how they affect the spread or betting line for their team, if they weren’t playing.
BetOnline took the 50 top players who most move those lines. To further explain, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs comes in at No. 50 on the list, because BetOnline said his absence would move the betting line for the Cowboys by .5 points. Meaning if Dallas was hypothetically favored over another team by 3 points and Diggs was announced out, BetOnline says right now, they would move that line .5 points, meaning the Cowboys would now be favored by 2.5 points.
So, they took the top 50 players who would move the lines, and ranked them out. We’ll roll them out throughout the week.
10. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys | Spread value: 5.5 points
2021-22 stats: (16 games) 68.8% COMP, 4,449 yards, 37 TD, 10 INT
9. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens | Spread value: 6 points
2021-22 stats: (12 games) 64.4% COMP, 2,882 yards, 16 TD, 13 INT
8. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos | Spread value: 6.5 points
2021-22 stats: (14 games) 64.8% COMP, 3,113 yards, 25 TD, 6 INT
7.Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams | Spread value: 6.5 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 67.2% COMP, 4,886 yards, 41 pass TD, 17 INT
6. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Bucs | Spread value: 7 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 67.5% COMP, 5,316 yards, 43 pass TD, 12 INT
5. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals | Spread value: 7 points
2021-22 stats: (16 games) 70.4% COMP, 4,611 yards, 34 pass TD, 14 INT
4. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers | Spread value: 7 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 65.9% COMP, 5,014 yards, 38 pass TD, 15 INT
3. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers | Spread value: 7 points
2021-22 stats: (16 games) 68.9% COMP, 4,115 yards, 37 pass TD, 4 INT
2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs | Spread value: 7.5 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 66.3% COMP, 4,839 yards, 37 pass TD, 13 INT
1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills | Spread value: 8 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 63.3% COMP, 4,407 yards, 36 pass TD, 15 INT
