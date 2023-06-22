NBA Draft 2023: Every player selected in the 2023 NBA draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2023 NBA Draft is finally here! After months of anticipation and speculation surrounding what should be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory, at least after the first pick, tonight we get to watch it all unfold.
The San Antonio Spurs are on the clock after winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, and they will pick first followed by the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers.
We'll be tracking every pick made by every team throughout the night here, so check back for continuous updates!
LIVE TRACKER: 2023 NBA Draft Selections (Round 1)
1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92
2. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller, F, Alabama
3. Portland Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson, G, G-League Ignite
4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, G, Overtime Elite
5. Detroit Pistons: Ausar Thompson, G, Overtime Elite
6. Orlando Magic: Anthony Black, G, Arkansas
7. Washington Wizards (via Indiana Pacers): Bilal Coulibaly, F, Metropolitans 92
8. Indiana Pacers (via Washington Wizards): Jarace Walker, F, Houston
9. Utah Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, F, Central Florida
10. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Dallas): Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky
11. Orlando Magic: Jett Howard, G, Michigan