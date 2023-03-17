Why Wyatt Johnston deserves to be a Calder Trophy Finalist | Locked On Stars

The 19-year-old forward is making a huge impact for the Dallas Stars this season.

DALLAS — Is there a case to be made for anyone other than Matty Beniers to win this year's Calder Trophy?

The Seattle Kraken center leads all rookies in points this season with 48, but there's a Dallas Stars forward who's making some noise in the goals department.

Wyatt Johnston, that is, who's tied with Beniers at 19 goals while averaging 1:45 less per game.

While Johnston has appeared in three more games, he's been on a heater lately with goals in each of his past three games, and five in his past seven.

Locked on Stars host Dan Lewis believes there's a case to be made for at least a finalist nod for the 19-year-old.

"Wyatt Johnston 100 percent should be a finalist for the Calder Trophy this season," Lewis argues. "He has more goals this season than (veteran Stars) Tyler Seguin, Mason Marchment, and Joe Pavelski.

"What separates him from his rookie class is the impact he has on his team ... his team would not be the same without him. He's making an impact on a contending team."

Beniers has an eight point lead over Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks in the rookie points race, with Matias Maccelli of the Arizona Coyotes sitting four points ahead of Johnston.

To Lewis' point, though, only Beniers and Johnston are making an impact on playoff bound teams, therefore making their rookie seasons all the more meaningful.

Pencil both guys in as finalists, with one of goaltenders Stuart Skinner or Logan Thompson likely rounding out the top three.

The Stars and Kraken recently played a home and home series, with Johnston recording a goal and an assist in the two games, compared to a long assist for Beniers.