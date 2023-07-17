Why Brett Pesce would be great fit with Dallas Stars

If the Carolina Hurricanes elect to trade Brett Pesce, Dallas could be a great landing spot.

DALLAS — There's a good chance defenseman Brett Pesce won't re-sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, which means he could be traded before the 2023-2024 season begins.

If so, the Dallas Stars would be wise to look into this, says Dane Lewis of Locked on Stars.

"He's not the most electrifying defenseman in the NHL, but certainly one that every NHL general manager would be interested in," Lewis argues.

"Pesce isn't going to wow you with point totals, and he's not a guy you build your team around, but he can more than hold his own defensively, especially if paired with your top guy."

So, what might it cost the Stars to acquire Pesce?

Lewis suggests Carolina would likely be seeking NHL level talent in any deal for the defenseman, and Dallas might be willing to part with Jani Hakanpää, one of Radek Faksa and Mason Marchment, and a first-round draft pick in 2024.

That would help offset Pesce's $4.025 million cap hit for 2023-24, give the Hurricanes some players to help them contend for a Stanley Cup in 2024, and a valuable asset in next year's draft.

Pair Pesce with Miro Heiskanen and the Stars could have a formidable top defensive pairing that would make the deal more than worth it from a Dallas Stars perspective.

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic lists the Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, and Edmonton Oilers as other potential candidates for Pesce's services.

The Hurricanes might elect to hold on to Pesce for this season and try to work out a contract agreement for 2024-25 and beyond while risking losing him for nothing as an unrestricted free agent next summer.