Why Nathan Eovaldi is key to Texas Rangers making playoff run | Locked On Rangers

The right hander is having the best season of his career so far and currently owns a 28 2/3 scoreless inning streak.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Righthander Nathan Eovaldi is having a great start to his first season with the Texas Rangers. Overall he’s 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA in eight starts. Those eight starts are tied for the most in baseball. He also leads MLB with one complete game shutout, which happened on April 29 against the New York Yankees, and he leads the league in FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) at 1.96.

Even more incredible than those numbers, Eovaldi has struck out 56 batters while only walking eight in those eight starts.

In his last start against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, Eovaldi pitched eight and two-third innings, didn’t allow a run, only surrendered three hits, struck out 12 (which was a new career high), and walked one batter.

He has a 28 and two-third innings scoreless streak that dates back to the sixth inning of the Rangers' game against Cincinnati on April 24. He’s already up to 53 and one-third innings pitched, leading the league. Last season, Eovaldi threw 109 and one-third inning with the Red Sox—he went on the IL in late August with right shoulder inflammation.

Injuries have also been a problem for Eovaldi throughout his career. He’s had two Tommy John surgeries—one in high school and the second when he was a member of the Yankees in 2016. But in 2023, Nathan Eovaldi has been the pitcher the Rangers had hoped Jacob deGrom could be.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Rangers podcast, host Brice Paterik talked about the importance of Nathan Eovaldi to the Texas Rangers, especially now that deGrom is injured and not expected back in the rotation for another two to three weeks.

Paterik said that when the Rangers first signed Eovaldi, he wasn’t sure how to feel about it. He looked at his numbers, knew his injury history, and thought, “Okay, that’s fine, I guess.” He admitted to being more excited about deGrom’s signing, which is understandable. Jacob deGrom is a former Cy Young winner. He had incredible numbers with the Mets. Eovaldi seemed like an add-on at that point.

But now, where would the Rangers be without Eovaldi? If they didn’t have his five wins, it’s possible they could be in second or third place in the American League West division instead of in first.

Rangers’ catcher Jonah Heim said about Eovaldi, "He's a true competitor. He's going to go out there and give his all every inning, every pitch. We executed the game plan like we wanted to, and I think the result speaks for itself."

Manager Bruce Bochy told reporters, "It's just been fun to watch the man work out there," And Eovaldi gave credit to his teammates after Thursday night’s win, saying, "I'm really confident, especially with our defense and offense," He added, "The offense has been able to throw up runs left and right. We've been doing everything fundamentally right when I'm on the mound. We've been playing good baseball in general."

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked On Rangers wherever you subscribe to your podcasts!