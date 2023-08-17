Five reasons the Rangers could lose the division to the Astros

The Rangers have been in first place all year but the Astros are right on their tails. Could it happen?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have led the AL West all season long. There have been a few instances when they were tied for the lead, but they’ve been alone at the top since May 6 and are two games up on the Houston Astros with 40 games left in the regular season.

This week, the Rangers took on the Los Angeles Angels, and for the third series in a row, Texas had the chance to sweep and, instead, dropped the final game of the set. It happened against the Oakland A’s, then the San Francisco Giants, and now the Angels.

Sweeps aren’t easy, but the Rangers started the month with eight wins in a row, so we know they can do it. And what does this say about the team with about six weeks left in the season?

On the latest episode of Locked On Rangers, host Brice Paterik discussed the Rangers' inability to sweep the Angels and explained why the Rangers might lose the AL West to the Houston Astros.

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked On Rangers wherever you find your podcasts!

Right now, at Fangraphs, the Astros pulled ahead of the Rangers in playoff odds 48.2% to 47.6%. That would be the odds of winning the division.

So what are the reasons Paterik believes will prevent the Rangers from going wire to wire?

Not playing up to their potential

The Rangers are currently 72-49, but their Pythagorean record is 78-43 based on how many runs they have scored and given up. They should be six games better, and if they were, their lead in the division could be bigger because Houston is playing precisely at their Pythagorean record. The Rangers could have an eight-game lead instead of a two-game lead, and with 40 games to go, an eight-game lead is a lot more challenging to overtake than two. And, of course, these two teams meet three more times before the end of the regular season, so if there’s a sweep in either direction, things could either get dicey for the Rangers.

Injuries

The Rangers lost Jacob deGrom a month into the season, and they’ve still done well, but more injuries are piling up and could be a reason they drop from the top of the division. Jonah Heim injured his wrist and has come back, but he’s not hitting as well as before the injury. Nathan Eovaldi, who stepped up in deGrom’s absence, is still returning from an injury, and Josh Jung might be out until mid-September.

Experience

The last time the Rangers won the division was in 2016; this team is not that team. But some players have playoff experience with other teams like Corey Seager, who spent all that time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Max Scherzer, also with the Dodgers, plus the Tigers, Nationals, and Mets. And Eovaldi won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018. Houston is always in the playoffs, and they retain a lot of players who have been there before.

Regression

Paterik mentions Leodys Taveras, Travis Jankowski, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Sborz, Dane Dunning, Andrew Heaney, and Will Smith as guys playing a little better than they should be. They could regress down the stretch, which wouldn’t help the Rangers in their quest for their first AL West Division title since 2016. Of course, they may not, and everything would be fine.

The Rangers are having trouble beating the Astros

The Rangers are 4-6 against the Astros so far this season, and as we mentioned earlier in the piece, they have one more series against Houston at home in Arlington. It will be September 4-6, and depending on how the teams perform over the next few weeks, it could be a series with profound playoff implications. There’s a big difference between being a division leader with a bye in the first round and a wild card host who has to play a scrappy, hungry team looking for an upset.