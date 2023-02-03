Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving stake claim as NBA's best duo in win over 76ers

“We’ve always wanted a guy who can play at this level with Luka Doncic, and now he has one of those guys." Irving and Doncic score 82 of the Mavs' 133 points.

DALLAS — Dallas has been a successful NBA franchise for decades with many great players, but they may never have had two scorers so good at one time as they have in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

In a postgame edition of the Locked On Mavs podcast after the Mavericks’ 133-126 win over Philadelphia, hosts Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris broke down the special performance from the two star players and how they pulled out a big win.

It started with a big first half in which Dallas put up 71 total points.

“We’re used to this from Luka. It doesn’t make it less special,” Angstadt said, “but we’ve seen aggressive Luka, especially from the jump. We’ve seen Luka Doncic come out and score 17 points in a first quarter, a bunch. A ton of times this season. We have not seen Kyrie Irving come out and score 10 points in the first quarter and then another 10 points in the second quarter.”

Altogether, Doncic and Irving scored 82 of the Mavs’ 133 points, shot 64% from the field, and tallied 18 combined assists to just seven turnovers. The Mavs posted a 134.3 offensive rating in the game against the league’s eighth-ranked defense.

“We’ve always wanted a guy who can play at this level with Luka Doncic, and now he has one of those guys,” Harris said. “Tonight’s the night you look at and say ‘holy crap, we have one of the best duos in the whole league.’”