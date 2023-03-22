Report indicates Lamar Jackson wants to move on from Ravens | Locked on NFL

A report indicates Lamar Jackson's representatives have begun contacting teams around the league to try and create a possible landing spot for the former MVP.

Lamar Jackson is done waiting around. The former MVP is still at a stalemate with the Baltimore Ravens regarding a contract extension, and now a report from Pro Football Talk indicates Jackson's representatives have begun contacting teams around the league to try and create a possible landing spot for the 26-year-old somewhere other than Baltimore.

Jackson has even come off his demand for a fully guaranteed contract, although he is still hoping for a lucrative multiyear deal in the neighborhood of $200 million. Baltimore can still match any offer given to Jackson, and would receive two first round picks as compensation should they choose not to.

Locked on NFL hosts James Rapien and Tony Wiggins broke down everything there is to know about the Jackson saga on the latest episode, including how not having an agent is playing a big role in this messy situation.

"I think this is a signal out to teams that might be scared off that this narrative exists that he wants all of his money guaranteed," Wiggins said. "That's where an agent would have come into play."

Jackson and Baltimore began engaging in extension talks back in 2021, but ultimately tabled them after an agreement could not be reached. Jackson then played at a Pro Bowl level through the first 12 games in 2022, but an injury ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs, and that ruffled feathers of fans who believed he was protecting himself by sitting out when he otherwise could have competed.