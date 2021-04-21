Which defensive end is the best fit for the Cowboys defense? | Locked On Cowboys

Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool take a look at three defensive end prospects and discuss where they might be chosen in the NFL Draft and who might end up a Cowboy.

DALLAS — In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss three pass rushers the Cowboys have shown interest in during this draft cycle.

Is Kwity Paye is worth a top-20 pick and how he could fit into the Cowboys' defense? Why are so many people connecting him to Dallas and how big of a reach would that be at No. 10?

Is Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham for real? Marcus and Landon argue if he would be a fit for the Cowboys in the second round or if they would be better off going elsewhere at No. 44.

Finally, they discuss Houston DE Payton Turner and why he might have the highest floor of any defensive linemen in this year's draft.

Is he a worthwhile second-round pick or would the Cowboys even consider him that early?