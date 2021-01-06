How are you feeling about the Mavs right now? | Locked On Mavericks

Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris grade listener takes on Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, food, and more.

DALLAS — The Los Angeles Clippers manhandled the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, winning 106-81 to even the series 2-2.

What do you think about the series so far? Locked On Mavericks hosts Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris rate and discuss your Twitter takes about the Mavericks' immediate future.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have combined to carry Los Angeles on the road again, and the Clippers are back in control of the first-round series with Dallas. Leonard had 29 points and 10 rebounds, George scored 20 in front of another big Dallas crowd.

The Mavs have fully moved back into the "nobody believes in us" category. https://t.co/uEzlWKJKG9 — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) June 1, 2021

Luka Doncic scored 19 points after being listed as questionable with a cervical strain but there might be some hope as reports from NBA insiders say he has "already improved."

The next game is at 9 CT on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

