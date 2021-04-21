How worried should the Mavs be about Steph Curry? | Locked On Mavericks

We have five burning questions for Dallas including how worried they should be about surging Steph Curry and the Warriors on this episode of Locked On Mavericks

DALLAS — Stephen Curry hit 10 3-pointers and dropped 49 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

The Warriors currently sit at No. 9 in the Western Conference while the Mavericks are at No. 7.

How worried should Dallas be about possibly facing Curry in the playoffs?

That's just one of the burning questions that Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris are asking in this episode of Locked On Mavericks podcast .

If you had to rank your most favorable matchups for the Mavs in the playoffs, who would they be?

Angstadt and Harris rank the five potential playoff matchups for the Mavs: Nuggets, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, and Jazz.

Finally, they discuss Curry's run vs. James Harden's run a few years ago and ask if the Brooklyn Nets are still a Finals lock.