Mavericks move into 5th place in the West with win over Heat | Locked On Mavericks

The Mavs use the force and get a May 4 win over the Heat. Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris talk about where Dallas goes next on this episode of Locked On Mavericks.

DALLAS — Tim Hardaway Jr. made 10 3-pointers and scored 36 points, Luka Doncic scored 23 points and the Dallas Mavericks moved up to the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference by topping the short-handed Miami Heat 127-113 on Tuesday night.

In this episode of Locked On Mavericks Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris get into the May 4th spirit and break down the win over Miami.

Name something you do as well as Tim Hardaway Jr does when Tim Hardaway Sr is anywhere near the game.



Mavs get the win, Josh Green was the catalyst

Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each scored 19 for Miami, which remained No. 6 in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat played without Jimmy Butler, ruled out about two hours before the game with flu-like symptoms — not anything related to the coronavirus, the team said.

