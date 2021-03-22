Cowboys sign safety Keanu Neal, finally make a little splash in free agency | Locked On Cowboys

Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool talk about the newest safety Keanu Neal in Dallas and the other players that could join him on this episode of Locked On Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with four-year veteran Keanu Neal over the weekend.

Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Cowboys and the safety signed a $5 million, one-year deal.

According to the Cowboys, Neal will officially sign his paperwork and undergo a physical later this week.

Neal spent his first five seasons with the Falcons after getting drafted in the first round in 2016. Neal missed most of 2018 and 2019 with knee and Achilles tendon injuries. The 25-year-old played 15 games last season.

In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss how signing Neal will reunite the former Atlanta player with new Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who coached in Atlanta when Neal was drafted.

Plus, Mosher and McCool debate about whose snaps he could take and why the safety market has been so slow to develop.

All that and more on this episode of Locked On Cowboys Podcast.

