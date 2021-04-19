Should the Cowboys go after Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Kwity Paye is an elite athlete, but is he on the Cowboys' radar? Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool talk about it on this episode of Locked On Cowboys.

DALLAS — In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the Cowboys' interest in Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye. Would the team actually consider picking him at No. 10?

Dak Prescott signed his contract in the offseason but his injury last season elevated the importance of having a good backup. Should the Cowboys find a quarterback in this year's draft?

Plus, don't sleep on picks made in the late rounds of the draft; sometimes they work out and provide tremendous value. Mosher and McCool break down all of the potential day 3 picks that the Cowboys could make.

Finally, it's another Mock Draft Monday and the two discuss Jaycee Horn vs. Rashawn Slater at No. 10.

