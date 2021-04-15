Latest Cowboys draft rumors: Could they take DT Milton Williams at No. 44? | Locked On Cowboys

In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool are discussing the latest rumors about Dallas.

DALLAS — With the 2021 NFL Draft just two weeks away, draft rumors are swirling, including about the Cowboys.

including:

Could Lousiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams be a surprise pick for the Cowboys at No. 44? How would he fit into the defense and would that be a reach of a pick?

Plus, they discuss the latest on Caleb Farley's injury history and where the Cowboys might consider drafting him in Round 1. They also talk about three potential trade-up candidates and why Dallas might want multiple first-round picks in this class.

Finally, they discuss Aldon Smith signing with the Seattle Seahawks and if the team will bring back defensive tackle Gerald McCoy in free agency. All that and so much more in this episode of the show!