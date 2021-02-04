3 defensive tackles the Cowboys may consider on Day 2 of the NFL draft | Locked On Cowboys

In today's Locked On Cowboys episode, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss three defensive tackles Dallas may be interested in drafting on day two.

One position the Dallas Cowboys will like try to shore up during the NFL draft is defensive tackle.

The team has been in rebuilding mode when it comes to the defensive side of the ball during the offseason.

They debate North Carolina State's Aliem McNeil's potential and how high could he be drafted? Whether Levi Onwuzurike is too similar to the defensive tackles already on the roster. And if Tommy Togiagi is the best possible pick the Cowboys could make at No. 75?

Plus, they talk about what type of defensive tackle the Cowboys may be looking to add in the 2021 NFL Draft.