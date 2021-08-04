Why selecting Patrick Surtain II at No. 10 would make the NFL Draft easier for Dallas | Locked On Cowboys

In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool run through a mock draft simulation

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will have 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, with four of those being compensatory picks.

Dallas will make it's first pick at No. 10, followed by No. 44 in round two.

In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool run through a mock draft simulation. They explore different options at pick No. 10, potentially trading up from pick No. 44 and all of the different ways directions the Cowboys could go in the 2021 NFL Draft.

When it comes to the best options for the Cowboys at No. 10, selecting Patrick Surtain II would make the draft so much easier for Dallas. Mosher and McCool describe how he could fit into the defense and what his ceiling would be in Dan Quinn's defense.

Then, they trade up from the second round to add another impact defender. They explain why history shows the Cowboys will likely be aggressive in Round 2 and who they may target.

Finally, they finish out the simulator talking about potential Day 2 and Day 3 picks that could help add depth to the defense.