x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Locked On

2 Cowboys are changing positions. What does it mean for the draft?

How will Reggie Robinson and Jaylon Smith are changing positions next season. How will the moves impact the Cowboys' draft strategy?

In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss two Dallas Cowboys who are expected to change positions in 2021.

How will Reggie Robinson fare in his return to cornerback? Will he impact the Cowboys' draft strategy? Also, Jaylon Smith is expected to move to strongside linebacker next season, leaving questions about who will play weakside linebacker in 2021.

Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Finally, there are three other players who could change teams by next season. Who are they and what would the moves mean for the Cowboys? 

Follow Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool on Twitter, and don't forget to subscribe to the Locked On Cowboys Podcast!

@Marcus_Mosher
@McCoolBCB
@LockedOnCowboys
Two Dallas Cowboys defenders expected to change... by Locked On Cowboys - Daily Podcast On The Dallas Cowboys
Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool take you inside the Cowboys and the NFL with the daily podcast Locked On Cowboys part of the Locked On Podcast Network #cowboys #nfl
Megaphone.fm

 