Frisco -- Cowboys second-round pick Connor Williams will have a short commute to work each day. The former Coppell High star picked by his hometown Cowboys with the 50th overall pick.

After getting the call, Williams fell to his knees and starting crying overcome with emotion, "I was thinking, ‘this can’t be,’ said Williams. "It was cloud nine.”

Williams sat out of Texas' bowl game this year to prepare for the NFL draft, after suffering through an injury in 2017. He started five games at left tackle because he was dealing with a left knee injury.

He made a big impression on the Cowboys when he took part in their annual Dallas day workouts for local players. He was highly touted and didn't have to prove anything, but dove right into the workouts.

"He worked as hard as anybody on that field," said Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, "and took it like it was an audition and made a great impression on us on top of the great impression he made on us up to that point."

The consensus all-American in 2016 also made a big impact taking a stance rarely seen in the NFL. He penned a heartfelt letter aimed at all the bullies he'd faced growing up, thanking them for giving him fuel for his rise.

"I've come a long way from those dark days."

“People need to hear it," said Williams of the story on the NFL Network's website There was a story on NFL network a couple of months ago, there was so much positive feedback; kids who actually went through the adversity or parents reaching out saying ‘My kid is going through this adversity.’ It shows them how to help them through it; If there’s people who need help like that, I’m going to do it all day long to help them.”

"To me it was an inspirational story, to be honest with you," said Garrett of the letter. "To share that about his upbringing and how that inspired him and how that in some ways helped him turn his life around in a positive way; a great example to other people."

Now, he has to prove he can play on the next level.

